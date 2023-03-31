Comex Copper Ends the Quarter 7.86% Higher at $4.1045 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for April delivery gained 29.90 cents per pound, or 7.86% to $4.1045 this quarter

--Up for two consecutive quarters

--Up 66.25 cents or 19.25% over the last two quarters

--Largest two quarter net and percentage gain since the second quarter of 2021

--Up nine of the past 12 quarters

--This month it is up 0.70 cent or 0.17%

--Largest one month net and percentage gain since Jan. 2023

--Up four of the past five months

--Today it is up 1.40 cents or 0.34%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Up 10 of the past 12 sessions

--Off 14.42% from its 52-week high of $4.796 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 27.85% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.81% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 9.76% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 16.73% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 29.90 cents or 7.86%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-23 1404ET