Front Month Comex Copper for May delivery gained 0.15 cent per pound, or 0.04% to $3.8715 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending April 14, 2023

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is up 2.15 cents or 0.56%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, May 1, 2023

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 4.00 cents or 1.04% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, May 1, 2023

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Off 14.99% from its 52-week high of $4.554 hit Thursday, June 2, 2022

--Up 20.59% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 9.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.27% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 3.53% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 21.45% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 6.60 cents or 1.73%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

