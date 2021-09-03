Log in
Comex Copper Ends the Week 0.16% Higher at $4.3255 -- Data Talk

09/03/2021 | 02:11pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for September delivery gained 0.70 cent per pound, or 0.16% to $4.3255 this week

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 19.10 cents or 4.62% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending May 7, 2021

--Up five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 3.55 cents or 0.83%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 30, 2021

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 6.25 cents or 1.47% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 30, 2021

--Up eight of the past 11 sessions

--Off 9.48% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 51.06% from its 52-week low of $2.8635 hit Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

--Rose 41.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.48% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 22.22% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 9.48% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 81.15 cents or 23.09%

</root>

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-03-21 1410ET

