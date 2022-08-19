Comex Copper Ends the Week 0.20% Higher at $3.6835 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for August delivery gained 0.75 cent per pound, or 0.20% to $3.6835 this week

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 13.05 cents or 3.67% over the last two weeks

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 3.70 cents or 1.01%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 8.55 cents or 2.38% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Off 25.27% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 14.73% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 10.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 25.27% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 14.73% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 25.27% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.78%

--Year-to-date it is down 77.15 cents or 17.32%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 1402ET