LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
Comex Copper Ends the Week 0.20% Higher at $3.6835 -- Data Talk

08/19/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for August delivery gained 0.75 cent per pound, or 0.20% to $3.6835 this week


--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 13.05 cents or 3.67% over the last two weeks

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 3.70 cents or 1.01%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 8.55 cents or 2.38% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Off 25.27% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 14.73% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 10.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 25.27% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 14.73% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 25.27% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.78%

--Year-to-date it is down 77.15 cents or 17.32%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 1402ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
02:03pComex Copper Ends the Week 0.20% Higher at $3.6835 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/18Comex Copper Settles 1.35% Higher at $3.6465 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/17Comex Copper Settles 1.06% Lower at $3.5980 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/16Comex Copper Settles 0.21% Higher at $3.6365 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/15BHP Sees Steel Markets Outside China Under Pressure -- Commodity Comment
DJ
08/15BHP Fiscal Year Profit Jumps on Petroleum Sale, Strong Commodity Prices
DJ
08/15Comex Copper Settles 1.28% Lower at $3.6290 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/15Arc Minerals Says Zambia JV Pact With Anglo American Progressing, But Delayed
DJ
08/15Turquoise Hill Shares Slide in Premarket Trading After Rio Tinto Buyout Proposal
DJ
08/15Rio Tinto Takeover Not in Best Interests of Minority Shareholders, Turquoise Hill Says ..
DJ
More news
