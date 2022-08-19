Comex Copper Ends the Week 0.20% Higher at $3.6835 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for August delivery gained 0.75 cent per pound, or 0.20% to $3.6835 this week
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up 13.05 cents or 3.67% over the last two weeks
--Up four of the past five weeks
--Today it is up 3.70 cents or 1.01%
--Up for two consecutive sessions
--Up 8.55 cents or 2.38% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022
--Up three of the past four sessions
--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022
--Off 25.27% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Up 14.73% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 10.91% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 25.27% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Up 14.73% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Off 25.27% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 2.78%
--Year-to-date it is down 77.15 cents or 17.32%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-19-22 1402ET