LME COPPER CASH
Comex Copper Ends the Week 0.40% Lower at $4.2665 -- Data Talk

12/03/2021 | 02:02pm EST
Front Month Comex Copper for December delivery lost 1.70 cents per pound, or 0.40% to $4.2665 this week

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 3.25 cents or 0.76%

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 10.71% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 22.11% from its 52-week low of $3.494 hit Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020

--Rose 21.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.71% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 20.56% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 10.71% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 75.25 cents or 21.41%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-03-21 1401ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
02:02pComex Copper Ends the Week 0.40% Lower at $4.2665 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:49aBHP's Vaccine Mandate for Australian Coal Mine Workers Ruled Unlawful
DJ
12/02Comex Copper Settles 1.21% Higher at $4.2990 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/01Comex Copper Settles 0.71% Lower at $4.2475 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/01Savannah Resources to Exit Rio Tinto JV, Assets in Mozambique
DJ
11/30Comex Copper Ends the Month 2.23% Lower at $4.2780 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/29Comex Copper Settles the Month 1.25% Higher at $4.3370 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/26Comex Copper Ends the Week 2.88% Lower at $4.2815 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/24Comex Copper Settles 0.78% Higher at $4.4580 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/24Zambia Central Bank Hikes Key Lending Rate to 9% From 8.5% -- Update
DJ
More news
