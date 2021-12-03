Comex Copper Ends the Week 0.40% Lower at $4.2665 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for December delivery lost 1.70 cents per pound, or 0.40% to $4.2665 this week

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 3.25 cents or 0.76%

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 10.71% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 22.11% from its 52-week low of $3.494 hit Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020

--Rose 21.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.71% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 20.56% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 10.71% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 75.25 cents or 21.41%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-03-21 1401ET