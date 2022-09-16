Comex Copper Ends the Week 0.56% Lower at $3.5610 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for September delivery lost 2.00 cents per pound, or 0.56% to $3.5610 this week

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 3.75 cents or 1.06%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 27.75% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 10.92% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 16.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.75% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 10.92% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 27.75% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.21%

--Year-to-date it is down 89.40 cents or 20.07%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-22 1404ET