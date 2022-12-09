Advanced search
LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
Comex Copper Ends the Week 0.73% Higher at $3.8760 -- Data Talk

12/09/2022 | 02:05pm EST
Front Month Comex Copper for December delivery gained 2.80 cents per pound, or 0.73% to $3.8760 this week


--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up six of the past nine weeks

--Today it is down 0.45 cent or 0.12%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 21.36% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 20.73% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 9.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.36% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 20.73% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 21.36% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.93%

--Year-to-date it is down 57.90 cents or 13.00%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1404ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
02:34pTOP NEWS: Turquoise Hill shareholders approve Rio Tinto takeover bid
AN
02:05pComex Copper Ends the Week 0.73% Higher at $3.8760 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:28pHanna Plans to Expand Exploration Activities in Africa; Extends Warrant Expiry
MT
01:11pTurquoise Hill shareholders approve Rio Tinto's $3.3 bln buyout bid
RE
12:53pTurquoise Hill shareholders approve Rio Tinto's $3.3 billion buyout bid
RE
12:48pBarrick Gold Settles Mining Dispute With Pakistan at Reko Diq Copper and Gold Mine
MT
11:52aFTSE 100 Closes Friday Up on China Reopening, Rally Hopes
DJ
11:08aGlobex Mining Says Intends to Undertake Exploration Near Claims Optioned by Azimut to K..
MT
11:01aPeru president open to early election talks, says not the time to change constitution
RE
10:09aInterContinental Hotels Shares Have Been 'Left Behind'
DJ
