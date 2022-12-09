Comex Copper Ends the Week 0.73% Higher at $3.8760 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for December delivery gained 2.80 cents per pound, or 0.73% to $3.8760 this week

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up six of the past nine weeks

--Today it is down 0.45 cent or 0.12%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 21.36% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 20.73% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 9.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.36% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 20.73% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 21.36% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.93%

--Year-to-date it is down 57.90 cents or 13.00%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

