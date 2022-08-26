Comex Copper Ends the Week 0.76% Higher at $3.7115 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for August delivery gained 2.80 cents per pound, or 0.76% to $3.7115 this week
--Up for three consecutive weeks
--Up 15.85 cents or 4.46% over the last three weeks
--Up five of the past six weeks
--Today it is up 0.10 cent or 0.03%
--Up for two consecutive sessions
--Up 5.10 cents or 1.39% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 19, 2022
--Up five of the past seven sessions
--Highest settlement value since Thursday, June 30, 2022
--Off 24.70% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Up 15.61% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 14.02% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 24.70% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Up 15.61% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Off 24.70% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 3.56%
--Year-to-date it is down 74.35 cents or 16.69%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-26-22 1402ET