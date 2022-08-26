Comex Copper Ends the Week 0.76% Higher at $3.7115 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for August delivery gained 2.80 cents per pound, or 0.76% to $3.7115 this week

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 15.85 cents or 4.46% over the last three weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 0.10 cent or 0.03%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 5.10 cents or 1.39% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, June 30, 2022

--Off 24.70% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 15.61% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 14.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.70% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 15.61% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 24.70% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.56%

--Year-to-date it is down 74.35 cents or 16.69%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1402ET