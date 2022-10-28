Comex Copper Ends the Week 0.79% Lower at $3.4660 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for November (new front month) delivery lost 2.75 cents per pound, or 0.79% to $3.4660 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 7, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is down 8.95 cents or 2.52%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 29.68% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 7.96% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 20.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.68% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 7.96% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 29.68% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.70%

--Year-to-date it is down 98.90 cents or 22.20%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1411ET