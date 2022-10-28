Comex Copper Ends the Week 0.79% Lower at $3.4660 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for November (new front month) delivery lost 2.75 cents per pound, or 0.79% to $3.4660 this week
--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 7, 2022
--Snaps a two week winning streak
--Today it is down 8.95 cents or 2.52%
--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022
--Down for two consecutive sessions
--Down four of the past five sessions
--Off 29.68% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Up 7.96% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 20.79% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 29.68% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Up 7.96% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Off 29.68% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 0.70%
--Year-to-date it is down 98.90 cents or 22.20%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-28-22 1411ET