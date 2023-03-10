Comex Copper Ends the Week 0.80% Lower at $4.0455 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for March delivery lost 3.25 cents per pound, or 0.80% to $4.0455 this week

--Down five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 0.90 cent or 0.22%

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 15.65% from its 52-week high of $4.796 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 26.01% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.19% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 8.18% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 17.92% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.27%

--Year-to-date it is up 24.00 cents or 6.31%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

