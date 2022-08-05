Comex Copper Ends the Week 0.86% Lower at $3.5530 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for August delivery lost 3.10 cents per pound, or 0.86% to $3.5530 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending July 15, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Down seven of the past nine weeks

--Today it is up 7.00 cents or 2.01%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, July 29, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 8.35 cents or 2.41% over the last two sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, July 29, 2022

--Off 27.92% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 10.67% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 18.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.92% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 10.67% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 27.92% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 90.20 cents or 20.25%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-22 1404ET