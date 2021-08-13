Comex Copper Ends the Week 0.96% Higher at $4.3870 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for August delivery gained 4.15 cents per pound, or 0.96% to $4.3870 this week

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 3.10 cents or 0.71%

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

--Off 8.19% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 53.61% from its 52-week low of $2.856 hit Friday, Aug. 14, 2020

--Rose 53.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.19% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 23.96% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 8.19% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 2.09%

--Year-to-date it is up 87.30 cents or 24.84%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-13-21 1404ET