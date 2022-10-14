Comex Copper Ends the Week 1.11% Higher at $3.4505 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for October delivery gained 3.80 cents per pound, or 1.11% to $3.4505 this week

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 1.70 cents or 0.49%

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 30.00% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 7.48% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 27.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.00% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 7.48% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 30.00% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.25%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.0045 or 22.55%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1405ET