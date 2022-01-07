Log in
Comex Copper Ends the Week 1.17% Lower at $4.4030 -- Data Talk

01/07/2022 | 02:02pm EST
Front Month Comex Copper for January delivery lost 5.20 cents per pound, or 1.17% to $4.4030 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 26, 2021

--Snaps a four week winning streak

--Today it is up 5.50 cents or 1.26%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 7.86% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 24.41% from its 52-week low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Rose 19.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.41% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.466 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 1.26% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.348 hit Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Off 7.86% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Year-to-date it is down 5.20 cents or 1.17%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-07-22 1401ET

