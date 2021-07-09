Comex Copper Ends the Week 1.65% Higher at $4.3525 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for July delivery gained 7.05 cents per pound, or 1.65%(rounded) to $4.3525 this week

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 8.10 cents or 1.90%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 23, 2021

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Off 8.91% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 55.98% from its 52-week low of $2.7905 hit Friday, Aug. 7, 2020

--Rose 50.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.91% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 22.99% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 8.91% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.30%

--Year-to-date it is up 83.85 cents or 23.86%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-09-21 1402ET