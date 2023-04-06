Advanced search
LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:03pComex Copper Ends the Week 1.91% Lower at $4.0260 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:34pK92 Mining Announces Q1 Production Results
MT
11:20aK92 Mining Says Q1 Gold Equivalent Production Down YOY; National Bank Views As Negative
MT
Comex Copper Ends the Week 1.91% Lower at $4.0260 -- Data Talk

04/06/2023 | 02:03pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for April delivery lost 7.85 cents per pound, or 1.91% to $4.0260 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending March 17, 2023

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is up 2.80 cents or 0.70%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 4.25 cents or 1.07% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Off 16.06% from its 52-week high of $4.796 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 25.40% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 14.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.65% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 7.66% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 18.32% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 22.05 cents or 5.79%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-23 1402ET

