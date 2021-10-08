Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Copper Ends the Week 2.13% Higher at $4.2830 -- Data Talk

10/08/2021 | 12:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for October delivery gained 8.95 cents per pound, or 2.13% to $4.2830 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Sept. 10, 2021

--Up five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 3.20 cents or 0.75%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 12.60 cents or 3.03% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

--Off 10.37% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 40.77% from its 52-week low of $3.0425 hit Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020

--Rose 39.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.37% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 21.02% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 10.37% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 4.72%

--Year-to-date it is up 76.90 cents or 21.88%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-08-21 1403ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
12:03pComex Copper Ends the Week 2.13% Higher at $4.2830 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/07Comex Copper Settles 2.26% Higher at $4.2510 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/07BHP Prepared to Operate in Riskier Countries for Best Copper, Nickel Deposits - FT
DJ
10/07Central Asia Metals 3Q Copper Production Above 2Q
DJ
10/06Comex Copper Settles 1.07% Lower at $4.1570 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/05Comex Copper Settles 1.05% Lower at $4.2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/04Comex Copper Settles 1.26% Higher at $4.2465 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/01Comex Copper Ends the Week 2.11% Lower at $4.1935 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/30Comex Copper Ends the Quarter 4.81% Lower at $4.0900 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/29Comex Copper Settles the Month 1.11% Lower at $4.2000 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart