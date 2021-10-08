Comex Copper Ends the Week 2.13% Higher at $4.2830 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for October delivery gained 8.95 cents per pound, or 2.13% to $4.2830 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Sept. 10, 2021

--Up five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 3.20 cents or 0.75%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 12.60 cents or 3.03% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

--Off 10.37% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 40.77% from its 52-week low of $3.0425 hit Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020

--Rose 39.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.37% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 21.02% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 10.37% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 4.72%

--Year-to-date it is up 76.90 cents or 21.88%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-08-21 1403ET