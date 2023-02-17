Comex Copper Ends the Week 2.15% Higher at $4.1140 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for February delivery gained 8.65 cents per pound, or 2.15%(rounded) to $4.1140 this week
--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 13, 2023
--Snaps a three week losing streak
--Today it is down 5.15 cents or 1.24%
--Down two of the past three sessions
--Off 16.53% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Up 28.14% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 8.97% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 3.59% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
--Up 10.01% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
--Off 16.53% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 2.71%
--Year-to-date it is up 30.85 cents or 8.11%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-17-23 1353ET