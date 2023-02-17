Advanced search
LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
01:54pComex Copper Ends the Week 2.15% Higher at $4.1140 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:43pVizsla Copper Issues Shares, Makes Cash Payment to Satisfy Requirements of Carruthers Pass Option
MT
12:52pFTSE 100 Closes Down 0.1% After Record-Breaking Week
DJ
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Copper Ends the Week 2.15% Higher at $4.1140 -- Data Talk

02/17/2023 | 01:54pm EST
Front Month Comex Copper for February delivery gained 8.65 cents per pound, or 2.15%(rounded) to $4.1140 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 13, 2023

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today it is down 5.15 cents or 1.24%

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 16.53% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 28.14% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 8.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.59% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 10.01% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 16.53% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.71%

--Year-to-date it is up 30.85 cents or 8.11%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1353ET

