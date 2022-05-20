Comex Copper Ends the Week 2.40% Higher at $4.2810 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for May delivery gained 10.05 cents per pound, or 2.40% to $4.2810 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 18, 2022

--Snaps a five week losing streak

--Today it is down 0.40 cent or 0.09%

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 13.15% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 6.00% from its 52-week low of $4.0385 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down 4.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.15% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 4.29% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.105 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 13.15% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.59%

--Year-to-date it is down 17.40 cents or 3.91%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-22 1402ET