Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
05/19Comex Copper Settles 2.46% Higher at $4.2850 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/18Comex Copper Settles 1.36% Lower at $4.1820 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/18Weak China House Price Data Weighs on Metals -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languages

Comex Copper Ends the Week 2.40% Higher at $4.2810 -- Data Talk

05/20/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for May delivery gained 10.05 cents per pound, or 2.40% to $4.2810 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 18, 2022

--Snaps a five week losing streak

--Today it is down 0.40 cent or 0.09%

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 13.15% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 6.00% from its 52-week low of $4.0385 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down 4.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.15% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 4.29% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.105 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 13.15% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.59%

--Year-to-date it is down 17.40 cents or 3.91%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-22 1402ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
05/19Comex Copper Settles 2.46% Higher at $4.2850 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/18Comex Copper Settles 1.36% Lower at $4.1820 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/18Weak China House Price Data Weighs on Metals -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
05/18Zambia Central Bank Holds Lending Rate at 9% as Inflation Eases -- Update
DJ
05/18Zambia Central Bank Holds Lending Rate at 9% as Inflation Eases
DJ
05/17Comex Copper Settles 1.02% Higher at $4.2395 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/17Pembridge Extends Agreement With Sumitomo Over Canada Mine
DJ
05/16Comex Copper Settles 0.38% Higher at $4.1965 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/13Comex Copper Ends the Week 1.90% Lower at $4.1805 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/12Comex Copper Settles 2.55% Lower at $4.1050 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart