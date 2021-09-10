Comex Copper Ends the Week 2.83% Higher at $4.4480 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for September delivery gained 12.25 cents per pound, or 2.83% to $4.4480 this week

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is up 16.45 cents or 3.84%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, July 26, 2021

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 21.60 cents or 5.10% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, July 26, 2021

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, July 30, 2021

--Off 6.92% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 55.33% from its 52-week low of $2.8635 hit Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

--Rose 46.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.92% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 25.69% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 6.92% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.02%

--Year-to-date it is up 93.40 cents or 26.58%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-10-21 1404ET