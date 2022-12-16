Advanced search
LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:03pComex Copper Ends the Week 2.95% Lower at $3.7615 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:41pCopper Ridge Exploration Plans Flow Through Financing
MT
12:32pPeru's central bank slightly lowers 2023 economic growth estimate
RE
Comex Copper Ends the Week 2.95% Lower at $3.7615 -- Data Talk

12/16/2022 | 02:03pm EST
Front Month Comex Copper for December delivery lost 11.45 cents per pound, or 2.95% to $3.7615 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 18, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is down 0.15 cent or 0.04%

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 11.35 cents or 2.93% over the last two sessions

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Off 23.69% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 17.16% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.69% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 17.16% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 23.69% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.86%

--Year-to-date it is down 69.35 cents or 15.57%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-22 1402ET

