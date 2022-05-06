Comex Copper Ends the Week 3.04% Lower at $4.2615 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for May delivery lost 13.35 cents per pound, or 3.04% to $4.2615 this week
--Down for four consecutive weeks
--Longest losing streak since the week ending June 7, 2019 when the market fell for six straight weeks
--Down six of the past seven weeks
--Today it is down 2.35 cents or 0.55%
--Down for two consecutive sessions
--Down 6.70 cents or 1.55% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 3, 2022
--Down 10 of the past 14 sessions
--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year
--Off 13.54% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Up 5.52% from its 52-week low of $4.0385 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021
--Down 10.59% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 13.54% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Up 0.14% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.2555 hit Monday, May 2, 2022
--Off 13.54% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 19.35 cents or 4.34%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
