Comex Copper Ends the Week 3.04% Lower at $4.2615 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for May delivery lost 13.35 cents per pound, or 3.04% to $4.2615 this week

--Down for four consecutive weeks

--Longest losing streak since the week ending June 7, 2019 when the market fell for six straight weeks

--Down six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 2.35 cents or 0.55%

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 6.70 cents or 1.55% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 3, 2022

--Down 10 of the past 14 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Off 13.54% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 5.52% from its 52-week low of $4.0385 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down 10.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.54% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 0.14% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.2555 hit Monday, May 2, 2022

--Off 13.54% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 19.35 cents or 4.34%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

