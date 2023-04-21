Front Month Comex Copper for April delivery lost 12.75 cents per pound, or 3.10% to $3.9800 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending March 17, 2023

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 4.20 cents or 1.04%

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 10.95 cents or 2.68% over the last three sessions

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, March 20, 2023

--Off 13.15% from its 52-week high of $4.5825 hit Friday, April 22, 2022

--Up 23.97% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.73% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 6.43% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 19.25% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.03%

--Year-to-date it is up 17.45 cents or 4.59%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-23 1356ET