Comex Copper Ends the Week 3.19% Higher at $4.0780 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for March delivery gained 12.60 cents per pound, or 3.19% to $4.0780 this week
--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 13, 2023
--Up two of the past three weeks
--Today it is down 0.60 cent or 0.15%
--Down for two consecutive sessions
--Down 9.00 cents or 2.16% over the last two sessions
--Off 17.27% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Up 27.02% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 17.27% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 4.43% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
--Up 9.05% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
--Off 17.27% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Year-to-date it is up 27.25 cents or 7.16%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
