  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
01:52pComex Copper Ends the Week 3.19% Higher at $4.0780 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pKainantu Confirms 'High Grade' Results at Ontenu Prospect
MT
06:50aKincora Copper Says Mongolian Tax Dispute Heads to the Supreme Court
MT
Comex Copper Ends the Week 3.19% Higher at $4.0780 -- Data Talk

03/03/2023 | 01:52pm EST
Front Month Comex Copper for March delivery gained 12.60 cents per pound, or 3.19% to $4.0780 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 13, 2023

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 0.60 cent or 0.15%

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 9.00 cents or 2.16% over the last two sessions

--Off 17.27% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 27.02% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 17.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.43% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 9.05% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 17.27% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 27.25 cents or 7.16%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-23 1351ET

