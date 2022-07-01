Log in
  Homepage
  Commodities
  LME Copper Cash
  News
  Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:05pComex Copper Ends the Week 3.25% Lower at $3.6190 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/30Comex Copper Ends the Quarter 21.68% Lower at $3.7145 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/29Comex Copper Settles the Month 0.13% Higher at $3.7790 -- Data Talk
DJ
Summary 
Summary

Comex Copper Ends the Week 3.25% Lower at $3.6190 -- Data Talk

07/01/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for July delivery lost 12.15 cents per pound, or 3.25%(rounded) to $3.6190 this week


--Down for four consecutive weeks

--Down 85.85 cents or 19.17% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week net and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 30, 2011

--Longest losing streak since the week ending May 13, 2022 when the market fell for five straight weeks

--Today it is down 9.55 cents or 2.57%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 16.50 cents or 4.36% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, June 27, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021

--Off 26.58% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Down 15.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.58% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Off 26.58% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 83.60 cents or 18.77%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-22 1404ET

