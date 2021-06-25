Log in
Comex Copper Ends the Week 3.28% Higher at $4.2990 -- Data Talk

06/25/2021 | 01:56pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for June delivery gained 13.65 cents per pound, or 3.28% to $4.2990 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending May 28, 2021

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 1.25 cents or 0.29%

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 3.20 cents or 0.74% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Off 10.03% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 60.89% from its 52-week low of $2.672 hit Friday, June 26, 2020

--Rose 60.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.03% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 21.47% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 10.03% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 8.19%

--Year-to-date it is up 78.50 cents or 22.34%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-25-21 1355ET

