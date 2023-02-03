Comex Copper Ends the Week 3.75% Lower at $4.0630 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for February delivery lost 15.85 cents per pound, or 3.75% to $4.0630 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 18, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Today it is down 3.10 cents or 0.76%

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 16.55 cents or 3.91% over the last three sessions

--Down seven of the past nine sessions

--Today's settlement value is the sixth lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Off 17.57% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 26.55% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 9.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.78% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 8.65% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 17.57% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 25.75 cents or 6.77%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

