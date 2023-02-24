Comex Copper Ends the Week 3.86% Lower at $3.9550 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for February delivery lost 15.90 cents per pound, or 3.86% to $3.9550 this week

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 18, 2022

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 11.80 cents or 2.90%

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 27.95 cents or 6.60% over the last three sessions

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 19.76% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 23.19% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 11.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.31% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 5.76% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 19.76% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.47%

--Year-to-date it is up 14.95 cents or 3.93%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1357ET