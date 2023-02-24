Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
01:58pComex Copper Ends the Week 3.86% Lower at $3.9550 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:23aHudbay Minerals Down 4% As Widens Q4 Net Loss YOY, Provides 2023 Production Guidance
MT
11:23aNational Bank of Canada Says Taseko's Q4 2022 Adjusted EPS Beat Estimates
MT
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Copper Ends the Week 3.86% Lower at $3.9550 -- Data Talk

02/24/2023 | 01:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for February delivery lost 15.90 cents per pound, or 3.86% to $3.9550 this week


--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 18, 2022

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 11.80 cents or 2.90%

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 27.95 cents or 6.60% over the last three sessions

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 19.76% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 23.19% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 11.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.31% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 5.76% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 19.76% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.47%

--Year-to-date it is up 14.95 cents or 3.93%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1357ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
01:58pComex Copper Ends the Week 3.86% Lower at $3.9550 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:23aHudbay Minerals Down 4% As Widens Q4 Net Loss YOY, Provides 2023 Production Guidance
MT
11:23aNational Bank of Canada Says Taseko's Q4 2022 Adjusted EPS Beat Estimates
MT
10:58aSolGold Wraps Up Acquisition of Cornerstone Capital
MT
09:30aSolGold completes acquisition of Cornerstone Capital
AN
09:12aTeck Resources Brief: B. Riley Says "We believe strong operational ..
MT
07:58aRBC Capital Markets Expects Hudbay Shares To React Negatively To 2023 Guidance That Mis..
MT
07:02aTaseko Mines Posts Lower Adjusted Net Income YOY But Beats Street Estimates
MT
06:36aTaseko Mines revenue suffers due to copper price drop in 2022
AN
06:21aHudbay Minerals Widens Q4 Net Loss YOY, Provides 2023 Production Guidance
MT
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart