Comex Copper Ends the Week 3.94% Lower at $4.3010 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for June delivery lost 17.65 cents per pound, or 3.94% to $4.3010 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending April 29, 2022

--Snaps a three week winning streak

--Today it is down 8.80 cents or 2.01%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 15.75 cents or 3.53% over the last two sessions

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, May 31, 2022

--Off 12.74% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 6.50% from its 52-week low of $4.0385 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down 5.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.74% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 4.77% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.105 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 12.74% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.14%

--Year-to-date it is down 15.40 cents or 3.46%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1414ET