Comex Copper Ends the Week 4.03% Higher at $4.4775 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for June delivery gained 17.35 cents per pound, or 4.03% to $4.4775 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 29.70 cents or 7.10% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Today it is down 7.65 cents or 1.68%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 9.16% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 10.87% from its 52-week low of $4.0385 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down 1.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.16% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 9.07% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.105 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 9.16% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 2.25 cents or 0.51%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

