Comex Copper Ends the Week 4.19% Higher at $4.4835 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for February delivery gained 18.05 cents per pound, or 4.19% to $4.4835 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 15, 2021

--Up seven of the past nine weeks

--Today it is up 1.70 cents or 0.38%

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Today's settlement value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 6.17% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 23.21% from its 52-week low of $3.639 hit Friday, Feb. 5, 2021

--Rose 23.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.03% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.5765 hit Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

--Up 4.19% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.303 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 6.17% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 2.85 cents or 0.64%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-04-22 1401ET