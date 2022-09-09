Comex Copper Ends the Week 4.66% Higher at $3.5810 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for September delivery gained 15.95 cents per pound, or 4.66% to $3.5810 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending July 29, 2022

--Up six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is up 4.50 cents or 1.27%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 14.30 cents or 4.16% over the last two sessions

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Off 27.35% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 11.54% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 19.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.35% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 11.54% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 27.35% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.78%

--Year-to-date it is down 87.40 cents or 19.62%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1400ET