Comex Copper Ends the Week 5.32% Lower at $3.3715 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for September delivery lost 18.95 cents per pound, or 5.32% to $3.3715 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 2, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 20.95 cents or 5.85% over the last two weeks

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 12.70 cents or 3.63%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 12, 2022

--Down for five consecutive sessions

--Down 18.95 cents or 5.32% over the last five sessions

--Down eight of the past nine sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, July 25, 2022

--Off 31.60% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 5.01% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 21.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.60% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 5.01% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 31.60% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.18%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.0835 or 24.32%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 1408ET