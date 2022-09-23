Advanced search
LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:09pComex Copper Ends the Week 5.32% Lower at $3.3715 -- Data Talk
DJ
06:13aGlencore Buys Minority Stake in Argentinian JV from Newmont for $124.9 Million
DJ
09/22Comex Copper Settles 0.38% Lower at $3.4985 -- Data Talk
DJ
Summary 
Summary

Comex Copper Ends the Week 5.32% Lower at $3.3715 -- Data Talk

09/23/2022 | 02:09pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for September delivery lost 18.95 cents per pound, or 5.32% to $3.3715 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 2, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 20.95 cents or 5.85% over the last two weeks

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 12.70 cents or 3.63%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 12, 2022

--Down for five consecutive sessions

--Down 18.95 cents or 5.32% over the last five sessions

--Down eight of the past nine sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, July 25, 2022

--Off 31.60% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 5.01% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 21.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.60% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 5.01% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 31.60% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.18%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.0835 or 24.32%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 1408ET

