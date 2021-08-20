Log in
Comex Copper Ends the Week 5.76% Lower at $4.1345 -- Data Talk

08/20/2021 | 02:02pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for August delivery lost 25.25 cents per pound, or 5.76% to $4.1345 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending June 18, 2021

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 9.60 cents or 2.38%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, July 26, 2021

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Off 13.48% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 44.39% from its 52-week low of $2.8635 hit Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

--Rose 41.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.48% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 16.83% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 13.48% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 7.72%

--Year-to-date it is up 62.05 cents or 17.66%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-20-21 1401ET

