Comex Copper Ends the Week 5.76% Lower at $4.1345 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for August delivery lost 25.25 cents per pound, or 5.76% to $4.1345 this week
--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending June 18, 2021
--Down two of the past three weeks
--Today it is up 9.60 cents or 2.38%
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, July 26, 2021
--Snaps a four session losing streak
--Off 13.48% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021
--Up 44.39% from its 52-week low of $2.8635 hit Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020
--Rose 41.91% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 13.48% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021
--Up 16.83% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021
--Off 13.48% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 7.72%
--Year-to-date it is up 62.05 cents or 17.66%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
