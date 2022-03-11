Log in
LME COPPER CASH
SummaryChartsNews 
Summary

Comex Copper Ends the Week 6.35% Lower at $4.6160 -- Data Talk

03/11/2022 | 02:04pm EST
Front Month Comex Copper for March delivery lost 31.30 cents per pound, or 6.35% to $4.6160 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending June 18, 2021

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 2.75 cents or 0.59%

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 6.35% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 15.89% from its 52-week low of $3.983 hit Tuesday, March 30, 2021

--Rose 11.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.35% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 7.27% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.303 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 6.35% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.86%

--Year-to-date it is up 16.10 cents or 3.61%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-11-22 1403ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ON HOLDING AG 0.70% 23.05 End-of-day quote.-39.04%
