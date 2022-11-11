Advanced search
LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
07:14aChina Eases Zero-Covid Rules as Economic Toll and Frustrations Mount -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
07:12aCommodities Jump as China Begins Easing Zero-Covid Policies
DJ
11/10Comex Copper Settles 1.46% Higher at $3.7960 -- Data Talk
DJ
Comex Copper Ends the Week 6.37% Higher at $3.9510 -- Data Talk

11/11/2022 | 02:08pm EST
Front Month Comex Copper for November delivery gained 23.65 cents per pound, or 6.37% to $3.9510 this week


--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 48.50 cents or 13.99% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week gain since the week ending Oct. 15, 2021

--Largest two week percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 11, 2016

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 15.50 cents or 4.08%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up 32.15 cents or 8.86% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, when the market rose for seven straight sessions

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, June 22, 2022

--Off 19.84% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 23.06% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 11.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.84% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 23.06% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 19.84% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 15.75%

--Year-to-date it is down 50.40 cents or 11.31%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-22 1408ET

