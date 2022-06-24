Comex Copper Ends the Week 6.41% Lower at $3.7600 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for June delivery lost 25.75 cents per pound, or 6.41% to $3.7600 this week

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 71.75 cents or 16.02% over the last three weeks

--Today it is up 0.15 cent or 0.04%

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Off 23.72% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 0.04% from its 52-week low of $3.7585 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 12.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.72% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 0.04% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.7585 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Off 23.72% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 12.46%

--Year-to-date it is down 69.50 cents or 15.60%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

