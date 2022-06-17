Comex Copper Ends the Week 6.59% Lower at $4.0175 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for June delivery lost 28.35 cents per pound, or 6.59% to $4.0175 this week

--Largest one week net decline since the week ending March 11, 2022

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending June 18, 2021

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 46.00 cents or 10.27% over the last two weeks

--Today it is down 9.45 cents or 2.30%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 15.00 cents or 3.60% over the last two sessions

--Down six of the past seven sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, April 1, 2021

--Off 18.49% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Down 3.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.49% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Off 18.49% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.46%

--Year-to-date it is down 43.75 cents or 9.82%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

06-17-22 1406ET