Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:07pComex Copper Ends the Week 6.59% Lower at $4.0175 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/16Comex Copper Settles 1.33% Lower at $4.1120 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/16Turkey, UN Eye Sea Lane for Grain Through Ukraine's Mines -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languages

Comex Copper Ends the Week 6.59% Lower at $4.0175 -- Data Talk

06/17/2022 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for June delivery lost 28.35 cents per pound, or 6.59% to $4.0175 this week


--Largest one week net decline since the week ending March 11, 2022

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending June 18, 2021

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 46.00 cents or 10.27% over the last two weeks

--Today it is down 9.45 cents or 2.30%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 15.00 cents or 3.60% over the last two sessions

--Down six of the past seven sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, April 1, 2021

--Off 18.49% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Down 3.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.49% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Off 18.49% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.46%

--Year-to-date it is down 43.75 cents or 9.82%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-17-22 1406ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
02:07pComex Copper Ends the Week 6.59% Lower at $4.0175 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/16Comex Copper Settles 1.33% Lower at $4.1120 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/16Turkey, UN Eye Sea Lane for Grain Through Ukraine's Mines -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
06/15BHP Aims to Mine Mt Arthur Coal Until 2030 After Scrapping Sale
DJ
06/15Comex Copper Settles 0.14% Higher at $4.1675 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/15Antofagasta Expects 2022 Copper Production at Bottom of Guidance Range
DJ
06/14Comex Copper Settles 1.30% Lower at $4.1615 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/13Comex Copper Settles 1.96% Lower at $4.2165 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/10Comex Copper Ends the Week 3.94% Lower at $4.3010 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/09Comex Copper Settles 1.56% Lower at $4.3890 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart