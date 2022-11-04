Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:03pComex Copper Ends the Week 7.17% Higher at $3.7145 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:28aSouthern Copper up Over 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/03Comex Copper Settles 1.40% Lower at $3.4565 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languages

Comex Copper Ends the Week 7.17% Higher at $3.7145 -- Data Talk

11/04/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for November delivery gained 24.85 cents per pound, or 7.17% to $3.7145 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 25.80 cents or 7.46%

--Largest one day dollar gain since Tuesday, April 27, 2021

--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 6, 2009

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, June 30, 2022

--Off 24.64% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 15.70% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 14.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.64% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 15.70% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 24.64% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 74.05 cents or 16.62%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1403ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
02:03pComex Copper Ends the Week 7.17% Higher at $3.7145 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:28aSouthern Copper up Over 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- D..
DJ
11/03Comex Copper Settles 1.40% Lower at $3.4565 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/03Barrick Gold Profit, Revenue Fall in 3Q
DJ
11/02Comex Copper Settles 0.11% Lower at $3.5055 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/02Russia Says It Will Rejoin Ukraine Grain-Export Deal -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
11/01Comex Copper Settles 2.81% Higher at $3.5095 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/31Comex Copper Ends the Month 0.83% Lower at $3.4135 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/28Comex Copper Ends the Week 0.79% Lower at $3.4660 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/28Glencore Year-to-Date Performance Hurt by War, Weather, Strikes -- Commodity Comment
DJ
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart