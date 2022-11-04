Comex Copper Ends the Week 7.17% Higher at $3.7145 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for November delivery gained 24.85 cents per pound, or 7.17% to $3.7145 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 25.80 cents or 7.46%

--Largest one day dollar gain since Tuesday, April 27, 2021

--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 6, 2009

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, June 30, 2022

--Off 24.64% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 15.70% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 14.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.64% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 15.70% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 24.64% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 74.05 cents or 16.62%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1403ET