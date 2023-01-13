Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:34pTRADING UPDATES: Premier Miton assets grow; Taseko Mines gets funds
AN
02:34pTRADING UPDATES: Premier Miton assets grow; Taseko Mines gets funds
AN
01:58pComex Copper Ends the Week 7.65% Higher at $4.2075 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Copper Ends the Week 7.65% Higher at $4.2075 -- Data Talk

01/13/2023 | 01:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for January delivery gained 29.90 cents per pound, or 7.65%(rounded) to $4.2075 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 31, 2021, when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Up six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 2.15 cents or 0.51%

--Up for seven consecutive sessions

--Up 46.80 cents or 12.52% over the last seven sessions

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, when the market rose for seven straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Off 14.64% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 31.05% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 4.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 12.52% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 14.64% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 10.56%

--Year-to-date it is up 40.20 cents or 10.56%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-23 1357ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
02:34pTRADING UPDATES: Premier Miton assets grow; Taseko Mines gets funds
AN
02:34pTRADING UPDATES: Premier Miton assets grow; Taseko Mines gets funds
AN
01:58pComex Copper Ends the Week 7.65% Higher at $4.2075 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:28aTaseko Mines Secures $25 Million Funding for US Copper Project
MT
10:13aLundin Mining Falls After Details 2022 Production, 2023 Outlook; National Bank Downgrad..
MT
09:48aKavango Resources restarts drilling at Kalahari Copper Belt
AN
08:58aTaseko Mines Secures Funding for Florence Copper Facility
MT
08:49aEconomic Club of Canada Conference Brief: On Commod..
MT
06:32aNorth American Morning Briefing: Big Day For Bank Earnin..
DJ
06:30aLundin Mining Says "Substantially Achieved" 2022 Copper, Gold Production Guidance; Prov..
MT
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart