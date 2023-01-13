Comex Copper Ends the Week 7.65% Higher at $4.2075 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for January delivery gained 29.90 cents per pound, or 7.65%(rounded) to $4.2075 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 31, 2021, when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Up six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 2.15 cents or 0.51%

--Up for seven consecutive sessions

--Up 46.80 cents or 12.52% over the last seven sessions

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, when the market rose for seven straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Off 14.64% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 31.05% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 4.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 12.52% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 14.64% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 10.56%

--Year-to-date it is up 40.20 cents or 10.56%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-23 1357ET