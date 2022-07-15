Comex Copper Ends the Week 8.42% Lower at $3.2345 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for July delivery lost 29.75 cents per pound, or 8.42% to $3.2345 this week

--Largest one week net decline since the week ending March 11, 2022

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending March 20, 2020

--Down for six consecutive weeks

--Longest losing streak since the week ending June 7, 2019 when the market fell for six straight weeks

--Today it is up 2.40 cents or 0.75%

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Off 34.38% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 0.75% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 25.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 34.38% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 0.75% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 34.38% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 12.92%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.2205 or 27.40%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-15-22 1405ET