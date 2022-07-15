Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:06pComex Copper Ends the Week 8.42% Lower at $3.2345 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/14Rio Tinto Says Mongolia Copper Mine Cost Up by Roughly $300 Million
DJ
07/14RIO TINTO : China Covid Curbs Weighed More on Steel Demand Than Output -- Commodity Comment
DJ
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languages

Comex Copper Ends the Week 8.42% Lower at $3.2345 -- Data Talk

07/15/2022 | 02:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for July delivery lost 29.75 cents per pound, or 8.42% to $3.2345 this week


--Largest one week net decline since the week ending March 11, 2022

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending March 20, 2020

--Down for six consecutive weeks

--Longest losing streak since the week ending June 7, 2019 when the market fell for six straight weeks

--Today it is up 2.40 cents or 0.75%

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Off 34.38% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 0.75% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 25.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 34.38% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 0.75% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 34.38% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 12.92%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.2205 or 27.40%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-15-22 1405ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
02:06pComex Copper Ends the Week 8.42% Lower at $3.2345 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/14Rio Tinto Says Mongolia Copper Mine Cost Up by Roughly $300 Million
DJ
07/14RIO TINTO : China Covid Curbs Weighed More on Steel Demand Than Output -- Commodity Commen..
DJ
07/14Rio Tinto Says 2Q Iron-Ore Exports Up, But Cautions on Economic Outlook -- Update
DJ
07/14Rio Tinto 2Q Iron Ore Exports Up 5%; Aluminum, Diamond Guidance Cut
DJ
07/14Comex Copper Settles 3.46% Lower at $3.2105 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/14Barrick On Track to Hit 2022 Production Guidance After Higher 2Q Output -- Commodity Co..
DJ
07/13Comex Copper Settles 0.88% Higher at $3.3255 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/13Umicore to Build Canadian EV-Battery Materials Plant
DJ
07/12Comex Copper Settles 4.10% Lower at $3.2965 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart