Comex Copper Ends the Week the Month 0.70% Higher at $4.3040 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for June (new front month) delivery gained 3.00 cents per pound, or 0.70% to $4.3040 this week

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Today it is up 4.45 cents or 1.04%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, May 23, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 12.68% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 6.57% from its 52-week low of $4.0385 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down 8.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.68% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 4.85% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.105 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 12.68% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.07%

--Year-to-date it is down 15.10 cents or 3.39%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

