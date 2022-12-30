Comex Copper Ends the Year 14.58% Lower at $3.8055 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for January delivery lost 64.95 cents per pound, or 14.58% to $3.8055 this year

--Largest one year net and percentage decline since year end 2018

--Snaps a three year winning streak

--This quarter it is up 36.35 cents or 10.56%

--Largest one quarter gain since the fourth quarter of 2021

--Largest one quarter percentage gain since the first quarter of 2021

--Snaps a two quarter losing streak

--Up eight of the past 11 quarters

--This month it is up 7.60 cents or 2.04%

--Up for two consecutive months

--Up 39.20 cents or 11.48% over the last two months

--Largest two month gain since March 2022

--Largest two month percentage gain since May 2021

--This week it is up 0.10 cent or 0.03%

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 4.40 cents or 1.17% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 9, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 1.55 cents or 0.41%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 2.80 cents or 0.73% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

--Off 22.79% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 18.53% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 14.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.79% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 18.53% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 22.79% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 1409ET