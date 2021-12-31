Comex Copper Ends the Year 26.78% Higher at $4.4550 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for January delivery gained 94.10 cents per pound, or 26.78% to $4.4550 this year
--Largest one year gain since year end 2010
--Largest one year percentage gain since year end 2017
--Up for three consecutive years
--Up $1.827 or 69.52% over the last three years
--Largest three year net and percentage gain since year end 2011
--Up five of the past six years
--The average price of 2021 was $4.2494
--This quarter it is up 36.50 cents or 8.92%
--Largest one quarter net and percentage gain since the first quarter of 2021
--Up six of the past seven quarters
--This month it is up 17.70 cents or 4.14%
--Largest one month net and percentage gain since Oct. 2021
--Up two of the past three months
--This week it is up 6.75 cents or 1.54%
--Up for four consecutive weeks
--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 7, 2021 when the market rose for five straight weeks
--Today it is up 7.05 cents or 1.61%
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Dec. 27, 2021
--Snaps a three session losing streak
--Off 6.77% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021
--Up 26.78% from its 52-week low of $3.514 hit Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020
--Rose 26.78% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 6.77% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021
--Up 25.88% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021
--Off 6.77% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-31-21 1412ET