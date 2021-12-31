Log in
Comex Copper Ends the Year 26.78% Higher at $4.4550 -- Data Talk

12/31/2021 | 02:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for January delivery gained 94.10 cents per pound, or 26.78% to $4.4550 this year

--Largest one year gain since year end 2010

--Largest one year percentage gain since year end 2017

--Up for three consecutive years

--Up $1.827 or 69.52% over the last three years

--Largest three year net and percentage gain since year end 2011

--Up five of the past six years

--The average price of 2021 was $4.2494

--This quarter it is up 36.50 cents or 8.92%

--Largest one quarter net and percentage gain since the first quarter of 2021

--Up six of the past seven quarters

--This month it is up 17.70 cents or 4.14%

--Largest one month net and percentage gain since Oct. 2021

--Up two of the past three months

--This week it is up 6.75 cents or 1.54%

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 7, 2021 when the market rose for five straight weeks

--Today it is up 7.05 cents or 1.61%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 6.77% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 26.78% from its 52-week low of $3.514 hit Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

--Rose 26.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.77% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 25.88% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 6.77% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-21 1412ET

