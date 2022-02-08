Log in
  LME Copper Cash
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Copper Settles 0.04% Lower at $4.4595 -- Data Talk

02/08/2022 | 02:01pm EST
Front Month Comex Copper for February delivery lost 0.20 cent per pound, or 0.04% to $4.4595 today


--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 2.40 cents or 0.54% over the last two sessions

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Off 6.68% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 19.45% from its 52-week low of $3.7335 hit Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021

--Rose 19.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.56% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.5765 hit Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

--Up 3.64% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.303 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 6.68% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.28%

--Year-to-date it is up 0.45 cent or 0.10%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-22 1400ET

