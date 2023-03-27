Comex Copper Settles 0.07% Higher at $4.1045 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for March delivery gained 0.30 cent per pound, or 0.07% to $4.1045 today

--Up seven of the past eight sessions

--Off 14.42% from its 52-week high of $4.796 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 27.85% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.81% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 9.76% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 16.73% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.17%

--Year-to-date it is up 29.90 cents or 7.86%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

