Comex Copper Settles 0.07% Lower at $4.2880 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for December delivery lost 0.30 cent per pound, or 0.07% to $4.2880 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 1.25 cents or 0.29% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

--Down seven of the past eight sessions

--Off 10.26% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 22.03% from its 52-week low of $3.514 hit Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

--Rose 20.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.26% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 21.16% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 10.26% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.23%

--Year-to-date it is up 77.40 cents or 22.03%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

12-20-21 1403ET