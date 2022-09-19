Comex Copper Settles 0.10% Lower at $3.5575 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for September delivery lost 0.35 cent per pound, or 0.10% to $3.5575 today

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 27.83% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 10.81% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.83% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 10.81% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 27.83% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.11%

--Year-to-date it is down 89.75 cents or 20.15%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1400ET