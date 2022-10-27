Comex Copper Settles 0.11% Lower at $3.6255 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for October delivery lost 0.40 cent per pound, or 0.11% to $3.6255 today

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 26.45% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 12.93% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 18.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.45% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 12.93% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 26.45% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.33%

--Year-to-date it is down 82.95 cents or 18.62%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

