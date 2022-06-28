Comex Copper Settles 0.13% Higher at $3.7840 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for June delivery gained 0.50 cent per pound, or 0.13% to $3.7840 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 2.55 cents or 0.68% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, June 6, 2022

--Today's settlement value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 23.23% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 0.68% from its 52-week low of $3.7585 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 11.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.23% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 0.68% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.7585 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Off 23.23% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 11.90%

--Year-to-date it is down 67.10 cents or 15.06%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-22 1403ET